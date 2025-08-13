Graphic Arts Designer

Graphic arts opportunity! We have an immediate opening for a fast and accurate graphic artist capable of producing eye-catching ads and newspaper pages in our publications and other printed materials. Web and social media management a plus. Experience with the Mac and good working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop & Illustrator. Experience or formal training a must.

E-mail resume to Art at awann@suelprinting.com. SUEL PRINTING COMPANY, 200 Main St. E., New Prague. Publishers of: The New Prague Times; Montgomery Messenger; LifeEnterprise, Waterville; and The EXTRA shopper