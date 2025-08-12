Multimedia Account Manager – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Midwest Sports+ is seeking a dynamic sales professional to aggressively grow revenue in our sports streaming business in the role of Multimedia Account Manager. This is a unique opportunity to be part of shaping a brand from the ground up, driving innovation, performance and growth across the Upper Midwest. The ideal candidate will bring a strategic mindset, a proven track record of sales excellence, and a passion for developing strategic partnerships in the streaming sports industry.

As a Multimedia Account Manager, you will develop sales in all aspects of Midwest Sports+. You’ll play a key role in developing advertising and marketing partnerships, working closely with senior leadership and the Midwest Sports+ production teams. This position requires a strong business acumen, a deep understanding of digital media and streaming and a genuine enthusiasm for building community connections through local sports.

Midwest Sports+ is part of Forum Communications Company. This position will be based in the Upper Midwest – working with partners in Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas. Strong preference given to candidates in the Sioux Falls, S.D., area.

What You’ll Do

Build and maintain strong client relationships

Develop custom advertising strategies across multiple platforms

Prospect and pitch new business with confidence and enthusiasm

Track performance, follow up, and continually look for ways to grow client success

Collaborate with a passionate, supportive team that wants you to succeed

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications

Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record

Must carry required vehicle insurance

Compensation & Perks

$60,000–$80,000/year (based on experience and performance)

Uncapped commission potential

Flexible scheduling

Health, dental, and vision insurance

401(k) with company match

Mileage and communication reimbursements

Expected compensation for this role is between $60,000–$80,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.