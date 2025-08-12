Multimedia Account Manager – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Midwest Sports+ is seeking a dynamic sales professional to aggressively grow revenue in our sports streaming business in the role of Multimedia Account Manager. This is a unique opportunity to be part of shaping a brand from the ground up, driving innovation, performance and growth across the Upper Midwest. The ideal candidate will bring a strategic mindset, a proven track record of sales excellence, and a passion for developing strategic partnerships in the streaming sports industry.
As a Multimedia Account Manager, you will develop sales in all aspects of Midwest Sports+. You’ll play a key role in developing advertising and marketing partnerships, working closely with senior leadership and the Midwest Sports+ production teams. This position requires a strong business acumen, a deep understanding of digital media and streaming and a genuine enthusiasm for building community connections through local sports.
Midwest Sports+ is part of Forum Communications Company. This position will be based in the Upper Midwest – working with partners in Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas. Strong preference given to candidates in the Sioux Falls, S.D., area.
What You’ll Do
- Build and maintain strong client relationships
- Develop custom advertising strategies across multiple platforms
- Prospect and pitch new business with confidence and enthusiasm
- Track performance, follow up, and continually look for ways to grow client success
- Collaborate with a passionate, supportive team that wants you to succeed
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications
- Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record
- Must carry required vehicle insurance
Compensation & Perks
- $60,000–$80,000/year (based on experience and performance)
- Uncapped commission potential
- Flexible scheduling
- Health, dental, and vision insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Mileage and communication reimbursements
ABOUT THE COMPANY
We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.
The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.
Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:
- Health, dental, and vision packages
- Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage
- Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options
- Paid maternity and parental leave
- Retirement benefits
- Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours
Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers
We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.