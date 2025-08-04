Reporter, Grand Forks, N.D.

Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Grand Forks Herald has been delivering award-winning local news to Grand Forks, N.D./East Grand Forks, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities since 1879. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication eight first place awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2024, including best use of social media. The Grand Forks Herald is part of Forum Communications Co., a fifth-generation family-owned media company with 20-plus publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Produce engaging content for a targeted audience that may be used in both digital and print production, likely with an emphasis on city government.

Focus on people-driven narratives, weaving in context and research.

Incorporate multimedia aspects such as video, audio and photography in all stories.

Brainstorm digital storytelling formats and execute the technological components required.

Rely on data reporting to tell stories and show trends.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent education in journalism and experience in a professional newsroom is preferred. Exceptional recent graduates will be considered.

Ability to move from one story to the next, modify our website, and work with digital analytics tools.

Strong organizational, time management, and people skills.

Flexibility is critical; the ability to write with confidence on multiple topics.

Ability to work on deadline, handle sensitive and emotional situations, balance competing demands, set priorities, and juggle several issues at once.

Photography skills a plus; ability to shoot video or willingness to learn required.

Accuracy and ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Availability to work occasional nights, weekends and holidays as required.

Expected compensation for this role is between $18 and $21/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.