Sports Reporter – Dickinson, ND

The Dickinson Press has been delivering award-winning local news to Dickinson, N.D., and the surrounding communities since 1883. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication 24 awards and multiple honorable mentions from the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2024. The Dickinson Press is part of Forum Communications Co., a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

SUMMARY

A sports reporter is responsible for the news gathering efforts within the sports department, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Research and report on assigned teams, games and topics, maintaining a strong balance of features and enterprise stories alongside typical game recaps and previews.

Cover a variety of high school and college sports, including 11 local area high schools and Dickinson State University.

During the summer months, the position will also cover the highly competitive Badlands Big Sticks semi-professional Independence League Baseball team, professional and amateur rodeos, and a local dirt-track automotive racing scene.

Summers in western North Dakota also provide many opportunities to cover golf tournaments, recreational sports, and other outdoors activities including hunting and fishing.

Develop unique story ideas and content that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial style and format standards for both print and digital platforms.

Contribute to outdoors and area sports coverage as needed.

Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

Quickly and accurately publish new content online through website interface.

QUALIFICATIONS

Two years writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is preferred, but strong recent journalism school graduates will receive serious consideration.

Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

Photography and photo editing experience is strongly preferred.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Journalism or communications degree is desired, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

A strong sense of news judgment with urgency for the news.

Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $18 and $21/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.