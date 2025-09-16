Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Duluth News Tribune is searching for its next managing editor to lead the newsroom’s reporter team and oversee daily and long-term news coverage. Located on the shores of Lake Superior, the News Tribune is northeastern Minnesota’s premier news source and offers journalists the opportunity to hone and grow their skills in a challenging and highly rewarding environment.

SUMMARY:

The Managing Editor is responsible for day-to-day activities and supervision of the daily newspaper’s newsroom across multiple platforms. This role assists the Executive Editor in setting direction for the newsroom, makes decisions on selecting material for publication, and determines which events will be covered.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Directs the activities of the daily newspaper’s newsroom.

Supervises employees, establishes schedules, conducts performance reviews and trains subordinates.

Works with the executive editor to plan stories and ensure deadlines are met.

Leads and helps execute enterprise and investigative reporting projects.

Edits complex stories and improves reporting and writing through draft versions.

Interacts with the public.

Generates stories and visual ideas.

Pursues strong working relationships with others within and outside the company.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications or related field.

Newsroom and editing experience preferred.

Knowledge of AP style, the Freedom of Information Act, and libel laws.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Excellent verbal and written skills.

Ability to be flexible and work under pressure and deadlines.

Ability to effectively present information to employees, management, and/or other groups.

Ability to promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation, and to motivate others.

Expected compensation for this role is between $65,000 and $75,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.