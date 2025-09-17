Multimedia Account Manager

Join the Fun. Make an Impact. Live the Lakes Life.

The Brainerd Dispatch has been a trusted local news source since 1896 – but we’re not stuck in the past. Today, we’re digital-first, community-driven, and shaping the future of media across Minnesota. As part of Forum Communications Company – a 5th-generation, family-owned media company reaching over 5 million readers each month – we combine the energy of innovation with the stability of tradition.

Work Where You Vacation!

Imagine finishing your workday and heading straight to the lake, golf course, or a high-speed raceway. That’s life in the Brainerd Lakes Area – where outdoor adventure meets small-town charm. From sunny summer weekends on the water to autumn leaf-viewing trails and year-round community events, this is a place where you can build your career and enjoy the lifestyle others only dream about.

You’ll love this job if you:

• Want variety in your day and flexibility in your schedule

• Enjoy connecting with people and learning their stories

• Are motivated, creative, and not shy about closing a deal

• Value both career growth and a great quality of life

• Get excited about working on projects that actually matter locally

What You’ll Do:

• Build lasting client relationships and deliver results, helping local businesses thrive

• Pitch and develop creative advertising strategies, tracking results and find new and innovative ways to grow client success

• Partner with our in-house design team to craft standout campaigns, connecting brands with our engaged audience using everything from creative print ads to cutting-edge digital campaigns

What We’re Looking For:

• A natural communicator and passionate relationship-builder

• Someone who thrives in a fast-moving environment

• A problem-solver with curiosity and creativity

• Sales or marketing experience is a plus, but not required – coachable and hungry to learn is what we are looking for!

Pay & Perks

• $60,000–$90,000/year (base + commission potential)

• Unlimited commission – your hustle = your paycheck

• Flexible scheduling (because life is more than work)

• Health, dental & vision insurance

• 401(k) with company match

• Mileage reimbursement

• A team culture that’s upbeat, supportive, and growth-focused

Why Work With Us?

At The Brainerd Dispatch, you’re not “just selling ads.” You’re helping businesses grow, strengthening your community, and shaping the future of local media. We work hard, laugh often, and celebrate wins together. Your ideas matter here, your growth is supported, and your success is celebrated!

If you’re ready for a career where no two days are the same, and where you can build your dream life in the same place you vacation, we’d love to meet you.

Apply today and let’s grow together! www.forumcomm.com/careers

We are an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or veteran status. Sponsorship not available.