Why Join the Dickinson Press

At The Dickinson (N.D.) Press, you’ll have the opportunity to make a real difference in your community through impactful reporting. We offer a supportive environment and opportunities for growth in your journalism career. With its picturesque landscapes featuring the Badlands, wide-open spaces and vibrant local parks, outdoor enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for hiking, fishing and exploring. The region boasts a low cost of living, friendly neighborhoods, and strong local schools, ensuring a quality lifestyle for families and individuals alike. Experience the warmth of small-town living paired with the breathtaking beauty of the Great Plains, where your neighbors become lifelong friends, and every day feels like an adventure waiting to unfold.

Summary

The Dickinson Press is seeking an enthusiastic, full-time reporter to cover the rich cultural tapestry of southwest North Dakota. From arts and entertainment to food, local businesses, community events and government topics, this position is all about celebrating what makes this region special. Join us in sharing the voices, stories, and achievements of those who call this vibrant area home through our publishing platforms, both digital and print.

Essential Functions

Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

Write stories according to editorial style and format standards for all relevant publishing platforms.

Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

Develop unique story ideas and content that drive reader engagement.

Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

Collaborate with digital teams and make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determine new ways to create and present content online.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

Share and promote digital content through social media channels.

Where You’ll Be Working

Arts, Entertainment & Community Events

Local art exhibits, theater performances, concerts, and other cultural happenings.

Festivals, fairs, and celebrations that bring the community together.

Performances by artists, performers, and event organizers, capturing the essence of the creative scene in southwest North Dakota.

Government meetings that shape the daily life of the residents of southwest North Dakota.

Local events of many types, providing engaging coverage of their cultural significance and history. You’ll be offering unique perspectives from participants and attendees.

Local dining establishments, chefs, and restaurateurs, focusing on their stories, culinary styles, and contributions to the community.

Food festivals, special dining events, and trends that reflect the region’s unique flavors.

Business & Economic Cornerstone businesses of the region’s economic tapestry.

Small local businesses, entrepreneurs, and makers, sharing their journeys and impact on the region.

Researching and reporting on local market trends, small business developments, and community-driven economic initiatives.

Local awards and recognition events, celebrating the achievements of area businesses and leaders.

Qualifications

1-3 years of reporting experience or demonstrated journalistic skills.

Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred.

Strong writing, interview and research abilities as demonstrated in samples of the applicant’s writing.

Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is preferred.

Curiosity, creativity and an ability to build relationships within the community.

Willingness to cover events on evenings and weekends as needed.

Overnight travel may be required.

Must be able to pass a pre-employment background check.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

A strong sense of purpose and urgency for the news.

Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Expected compensation for this role is between $19 and $22/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

About the Company

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

See more here: https://www.forumcomm.com/careers/

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.