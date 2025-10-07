The Dickinson (N.D.) Press, an award-winning local news source since 1883, is hiring a sports reporter to cover high school, college and summer sports in western North Dakota. This role focuses on producing engaging digital and print content, covering teams like Dickinson State University and the Badlands Big Sticks. Ideal candidates are strong writers with a journalism background, photo skills and a passion for storytelling. Join a dynamic, family-owned media company offering great benefits, career growth, and a collaborative culture. Apply today at www.forumcomm.com/careers