The Jamestown Sun in Jamestown, N.D., is seeking a passionate sports reporter to cover the region’s high school, college and community sports. This reporter will provide compelling, accurate, and timely coverage for both digital and print platforms, bringing energy, insight and enthusiasm to every story.

The ideal candidate will be eager to engage with athletes, coaches, and fans while delivering content that resonates with the community. You should have a knack for spotting trends, crafting vivid game stories and producing multimedia content that elevates the audience’s experience.

Jamestown is a vibrant regional hub in central North Dakota, home to the University of Jamestown, and a lively mix of families, students and sports enthusiasts. The city boasts cultural attractions, recreational opportunities along the James River and a welcoming small-town atmosphere with strong community spirit. Sports are a vital part of life here, making this an exciting beat for an energetic reporter ready to dive into the action.

To learn more about Jamestown, visit: https://www.jamestownnd.com/

Expected compensation for this role is between $18 – $20/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.

Apply today at https://www.forumcomm.com/careers