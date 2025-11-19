Reporter – Dickinson, ND

Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

At The Dickinson (ND) Press, you’ll have the opportunity to make a real difference in your community through impactful reporting. We offer a supportive environment and opportunities for growth in your journalism career. With its picturesque landscapes featuring the Badlands, wide-open spaces and proximity to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, outdoor enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for hiking, fishing and exploring. The region boasts a low cost of living, friendly neighborhoods, and strong local schools, ensuring a quality lifestyle for families and individuals alike. Experience the warmth of small-town living paired with the breathtaking beauty of the Great Plains, where your neighbors become lifelong friends, and every day feels like an adventure waiting to unfold.

Summary

The Dickinson Press is seeking an enthusiastic, full-time reporter to cover the rich cultural tapestry of southwest North Dakota. From government and business topics, arts and entertainment to food and community events, this position is all about celebrating what makes this region special. Join us in sharing the voices, stories, and achievements of those who call this vibrant area home through our digital and print publishing platforms!

Essential Functions

● Research and report on assigned topics and unique issues, driving audience loyalty and engagement, as well as digital growth, through engaging and timely content.

● Respond with urgency to breaking news, including writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

● Collaborate with digital teams, making use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, and determining new ways to create and present content online.

● Research historical true crime/cold cases and maintain an active portfolio of story ideas, producing daily-turn stories of significant crime/courts and content of regional interest as warranted.

● Establish and maintain sources and regular touchpoints in the region for developing story ideas.

● Develop unique stories and multi-media presentations for The Vault, aimed at engaging digital readers and growing a loyal audience around true crime content.

● Research and report on local market trends, small business developments, and community-driven economic initiatives.

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations; contribute to the overall advancement of digital content initiatives for our regional audience through Forum News Service.

● Share and promote digital content through various social media channels.

Where You’ll be Working

● Government meetings, trials, and court hearings that shape the daily life of the residents of southwest North Dakota.

● A variety of local events, to provide engaging coverage of their cultural significance and history.

● Local awards and recognition events, celebrating the achievements of area businesses and leaders.

● Local art exhibits, theater performances, concerts, and other cultural happenings, capturing the essence of the creative scene in southwest North Dakota.

● Festivals, fairs, and celebrations that bring the community together.

Who You’ll Be Working With

● Regional businesses within the agriculture, manufacturing, and energy industries.

● Small local businesses and entrepreneurs, sharing their professional journeys and impact on the region.

● Local chefs and restaurateurs, focusing on their stories, culinary styles, and contributions to the community and reflecting the region’s unique flavors.

Qualifications

● 1-3 years of reporting experience or demonstrated journalistic skills.

● Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.

● Strong writing, interviewing, and research abilities, as demonstrated in applicant writing samples.

● Curiosity, creativity, and an ability to build relationships within the community.

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

● Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

● Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

● Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

● Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is preferred, along with experience using digital analytics and social media tools.

● Willingness to cover events on evenings and weekends as needed; overnight travel may be required ocassionally.

● Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license, with ability to pass MVR check.

Expected compensation for this role is between $20.00 and $22.00/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

About the Company

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising. The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

● Health, dental, and vision packages

● Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

● Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

● Paid maternity and parental leave

● Retirement benefits

● Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.