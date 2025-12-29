News Editor – Fargo

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum have been delivering award-winning local news to Fargo, N.D., Moorhead, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities since 1891. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication 12 first place awards in multiple categories from the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2024, including a sweep of the agricultural coverage category, winning first, second, and third place. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum are part of Forum Communications Co., a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

Job Summary

Responsible for managing and directing the day-to-day activities of employees within the newsroom. This position may oversee the content of the news, business, features or comparable departments within the newsroom.

Essential Functions

Oversees and directs assignments within the news department.

Schedules staff and supervises the day-to-day activities

Oversees the design and layout of assigned sections for multiple platforms.

Supervises employees within the department, establish schedule, conduct performance reviews, interview, hire, train, conduct performance reviews and provide training.

Plans news coverage and make decisions about what will be printed or posted online.

Directs major news breaking stories and assigns specific responsibility to employees.

Write or assign staff members to write articles, reports, and or editorials.

Read and evaluate and organize material submitted for publication.

Responsible for content, copy editing and headline writing.

Works with others to ensure timelines are met.

Prepare and recommend budget needs and capital expenditures.

Meets with newsroom personnel to plan coverage and long-range news coverage.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications or related field.

Five years experience in a newsroom setting or equivalent combination.

Knowledge of human resource/supervisory rules and policies.

Knowledge of AP style, the Freedom of Information Act and libel laws.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Excellent verbal and written skills to include computers.

Ability to be flexible and work under pressure and deadlines.

Ability to effectively present information to employees, management and/or groups.

Ability to promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation.

Ability to motivate others.

Newsroom and editing experience preferred.

Expected compensation for this role is between $60,000 and $70,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

About the Company

Forum Communications Co. is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.