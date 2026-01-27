The Williston Herald in Williston, N.D., is seeking an editor to lead an energetic, fast-paced newsroom, guiding and inspiring a small team of reporters. This position will foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation while maintaining a sharp focus on compelling, community-driven storytelling.

Are you …

Passionate about news

Eager to coach and develop journalists, and

Skilled at producing high-quality journalism across digital and print platforms?

This leadership role will shape coverage for a diverse and engaged audience while advancing the newsroom’s mission of impactful, locally focused reporting in a region where decisions made today shape the future!

Williston is a regional hub in northwestern North Dakota and a gateway to the Bakken. Long rooted in agriculture and rail, the city has grown into one of the state’s most dynamic communities, driven by energy development, farming and ranching, and education and entrepreneurship. Home to Williston State College, the city draws residents from across the country, creating a readership that includes energy workers, ranching families, educators, business owners, and young professionals.

The area offers abundant outdoor recreation, with Lake Sakakawea, the Badlands, and wide-open prairie landscapes nearby. Williston also supports a growing arts, sports, and community scene, reflecting a city that values quality of life alongside economic opportunity. Known for its resilience, grit, and welcoming spirit, Williston is a place where strong local journalism truly matters. To learn more about Williston, visit https://www.visitwilliston.com/.

QUALIFICATIONS

* Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree, with one to three years of editing experience preferred. Those without formal editing experience or with an equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered.

* A strong command of AP style, excellent grammar and spelling skills and the ability to multitask in a fast-paced newsroom are required.

* Candidates should be resourceful, curious, and able to generate story ideas that resonate with local readers.

* Applicants must possess a reliable vehicle covered by acceptable insurance, and possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record insurable by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $60,000 and $75,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers