Multimedia Account Manager

Love sales? Love community? Let’s make Bemidji businesses grow. If you get a thrill from closing a deal, building relationships, and helping local businesses win – keep reading! The Bemidji Pioneer, an award-winning local media brand with roots dating back to 1896, is looking for a driven, creative, and fearless sales professional to join our team.

We’re part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation, family-owned media company reaching more than 5 million readers each month across the Upper Midwest. Translation? Big opportunity, real impact, and a company that truly believes in local success!

What You’ll Actually Be Doing (aka: the fun stuff)

This is a true sales role – perfect for someone who loves strategy, conversation, and the chase.

You will:

Own your territory, building monthly and quarterly sales strategies that hit (and beat) revenue goals

Prospect like a pro, bringing in new business and confidently asking for the sale

Grow existing accounts by uncovering unmet needs and introducing new solutions

Create customized marketing solutions across print and digital platforms

Present smart, compelling proposals that clearly connect advertising to ROI

Partner with our creative team to bring campaigns to life

Become a trusted advisor – truly an extension of your clients’ businesses

Share ideas and wins to strengthen the entire sales team

This Role Is Perfect If You…

Love sales, strategy, and relationship-building

Are motivated by goals, growth, and results

Enjoy connecting with people and being part of your community

Can confidently explain value and close the deal

Thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment

Want your work to matter – not just move numbers

Sales experience is a plus, but curiosity, drive, and confidence go a long way here!

Why The Bemidji Pioneer & Forum Communications Company?

Award-winning journalism, including 2024 Minnesota Newspaper Association honors

A respected local brand with deep community roots

A family-owned company that values people, ideas, and growth

A culture that’s collaborative, creative, and genuinely fun

Compensation & Perks You’ll Love

$56,000–$80,000/year + commission, based on experience

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Retirement plan with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

Real opportunities to grow your career

Ready to sell something that actually matters? If you’re energized by sales, inspired by community, and ready to make a real impact in Bemidji, we’d love to meet you. Apply today and let’s grow local businesses together!

Interested candidates should submit an application at www.forumcomm.com/careers

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.