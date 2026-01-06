Multimedia Account Manager – Mitchell, SD

Interested candidates should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Build a Career. Build Relationships. Build Community.

Are you ready for a sales role where your creativity, hustle, and people skills truly make a difference? If you’re energized by connection, motivated by results, and inspired by community impact, this is your moment!

The Mitchell Republic is looking for a driven, relationship-first Multimedia Account Manager to partner with local businesses and help us expand our footprint through smart, effective print and digital advertising and business solutions. You’ll represent a trusted, award-winning local brand while playing an active role in the success of the Mitchell, South Dakota community.

This isn’t just about selling ads – it’s about telling stories, solving problems, and seeing the direct impact of your work every day.

Why the Mitchell Republic?

Founded in 1879, the Mitchell Republic has been informing and connecting the Mitchell area for nearly 150 years. In 2023, our newsroom earned top recognition from the South Dakota Newspaper Association, including General Excellence, Best Print Edition, Best Website, and Sweepstakes Award – a true testament to our commitment to quality journalism. We’re proud to be part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media and technology company with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, reaching over 5 million readers each month.

What You’ll Do

Own and grow your territory by developing strategic, results-driven sales plans.

Build authentic, long-lasting client relationships grounded in trust and performance.

Prospect new business while expanding and retaining existing accounts.

Create compelling, customized proposals that align with client business goals.

Partner with internal creative teams to deliver impactful print and digital campaigns, and other business solutions.

Act as a community connector, engaging with local organizations and helping businesses share their stories and mission.

What You Bring

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications preferred.

A self-starter mindset, with the confidence to work independently.

Strong communication, organization, and follow-through skills.

A genuine passion for helping businesses succeed.

Track record of success growing revenue and helping clients crush goals.

Valid driver’s license, insurable driving record, and required vehicle insurance.

What You’ll Love About This Role

Small-town roots, big opportunity – Your work is visible, meaningful, and valued.

Flexibility & autonomy – You manage your schedule and your success.

Competitive compensation – Expected annual earnings of $60,000–$90,000/year, based on experience and performance.

Outstanding benefits – 401(k), generous PTO (including your birthday ), paid volunteer hours, and health & wellness programs.

Award-winning brand – Represent a trusted local publication with a legacy of excellence.

People-first culture – We champion collaboration, creativity, and growth, both professionally and personally.

About Forum Communications Company

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology organization with more than a century of trusted journalism and innovative business solutions. Today, we’re one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media companies, spanning print and digital news, broadcasting, technology, commercial printing, and agency advertising.

We’re powered by passionate people who believe in supporting one another, doing meaningful work, and enjoying the journey together. Come for the opportunity. Stay for the people.

Benefits Include

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Optional critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous paid time off and paid volunteer hours

Forum Communications Company is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic. FCC does not currently offer employer sponsorship.