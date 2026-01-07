Join the Fun. Drive Results. Grow Your Career.

Love the buzz of a bigger metro but crave the charm, connection, and quality of life of a smaller community? Welcome to St. Cloud, Minnesota – where you get both. From vibrant events, live music, and a thriving business scene to friendly neighborhoods and scenic river views, St. Cloud offers the perfect blend of excitement and ease. And right in the middle of it all? St. Cloud Live.

St. Cloud Live is an emerging print and digital news publication delivering the stories, conversations, and entertainment that shape the St. Cloud metro. Our best-in-class journalism earned 9 Minnesota Newspaper Association awards in 2024, including 4 first-place wins. We’re part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation, family-owned media company reaching over 5 million readers each month across the Upper Midwest. We’re digital-first, community-focused, and always evolving – and we’re looking for someone who wants to grow with us.

About the Role

If you’re passionate about your community…

If you thrive in a fast-paced environment…

If you love building relationships, creating smart solutions, and being part of something BIG… We want to meet you!

As a Multimedia Account Manager, you’ll partner with local businesses to connect them with our engaged audience through powerful print and digital marketing products. From high-impact storytelling to innovative digital campaigns, you’ll sell solutions that deliver real results, while having fun, meeting great people, and helping shape the future of local media in the St. Cloud region.

You’ll Thrive Here If You:

Enjoy variety in your day and flexibility in your schedule

Love talking with people and learning what makes their business tick

Are driven, creative, and not afraid to ask for the sale

Want to grow professionally and make a real impact in your community

What You’ll Do

Build and grow strong client relationships

Develop custom advertising strategies across multiple platforms

Prospect and pitch new business with confidence and enthusiasm

Collaborate with our in-house design team to guide campaign creative

Track performance, follow up, and continually find ways to elevate client success

Work with a passionate, supportive team that celebrates your wins

What We’re Looking For

A natural relationship-builder with strong communication skills

Someone who can juggle multiple priorities with a smile

A self-starter with a strategic mindset and a drive to solve problems

Comfort with print and digital products (or excitement to learn!)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sales, marketing, or communications

Valid driver’s license and insurable driving record

Sales experience is awesome – but if you’re coachable and motivated, we’ll teach you everything you need to know!

Compensation & Perks

$60,000–$80,000/year (based on experience and performance)

Uncapped commission potential

Flexible schedulin

Health, dental, and vision insurance

401(k) with company match

Mileage reimbursement

Supportive, upbeat work culture with tons of room to grow

Why You’ll Love It Here

At St. Cloud Live, you’re not just selling ads – you’re helping local businesses grow, strengthening the heartbeat of our community, and contributing to journalism that matters.

We work hard. We laugh often. We support each other. Your ideas are valued, your growth is encouraged, and your work has purpose.

If you’re looking for a job where no two days are the same, and you love the idea of selling dynamic products backed by trusted storytelling, let’s chat. Join a team where your hustle is appreciated and your voice truly matters!

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.