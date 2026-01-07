Student Video Journalist – St Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Live is an emerging print and digital news publication focused on delivering local news and entertainment. Midwest Sports+, a leader in high school sports broadcasting in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa, is out to connect viewers across all platforms, creating a destination for fans, families, and athletes alike with high-quality sports content and streaming. Both St. Cloud Live and Midwest Sports+ are part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

SUMMARY

Students will have the opportunity to learn on-the-job video journalism skills in a fast-paced environment, expanding our coverage beyond what traditional sports reporting allows. Students will gain real-world experience, help to strengthen brand visibility, and build long-term audience loyalty. The ideal candidate will be a student currently pursuing a degree in journalism, communications, or a related field. This position will be based in the St. Cloud, Minnesota area – interested candidates should live within reasonable commuting distance from this location.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Create short-form, high-impact video content and social media highlights for our digital and social platforms, including but not limited to Midwest Sports+.

Capture unique game-day perspectives, working on livestream crews during regional high school and college sporting events.

Work alongside professional journalists and production teams to create content that complements existing coverage, and creating stand-alone video pieces from events, adding fresh perspectives to our sports storytelling.

QUALIFICATIONS

Ideal candidate will be a current student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communication, photography, broadcast journalism, or a related field.

Possession of a personal cellular device to record short-form video and upload to required platforms.

Flexibility in scheduling, as nights and weekends may be required.

Ability to handle deadline stress and work on deadline.

Detail oriented, with strong organizational and computer skills.

Expected compensation for this role is between $14 and $15/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.