Advertising Director – Williston, ND

Interested candidates can submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Apply/4018177/Forum-Communications-Company/Advertising-Director

The future of advertising is multimedia – and we’re looking for an experienced sales team leader who is passionate about helping local businesses thrive! This is a relationship-driven leadership role where curiosity, creativity, and connection lead to success. If you enjoy building authentic community partnerships and mentoring a team of motivated and passionate sales experts, keep reading!

We may have more than a century of history under our belt, but today The Williston Herald is focused firmly on the future – helping local businesses navigate the evolving marketing landscape with data-driven multimedia solutions, while supporting and positioning a local team of sales professionals for success. The Williston Herald is committed to telling the community’s stories and he are also committed to helping local businesses write theirs.

The Williston Herald, under the Forum Communications Company umbrella, is a full-scale, dynamic multimedia marketing company, helping businesses connect with their target audiences through a powerful mix of digital advertising, social media campaigns, targeted marketing strategies, and trusted print solutions.

What You’ll Do

• Direct and manage daily operations and sales strategies for your local team, providing ongoing support, training, accountability, and opportunity for professional development.

• Coach sales team members for continued success, collaborating to ensure that effective client strategies and solutions are developed, and that sales goals are reached.

• Own the talent acquisition and hiring process as your local team grows, with direct oversight of new hire training and development.

• Manage and execute annual revenue plans and strategies, ensuring that expense budgets are adhered to, maximizing location profitability.

• Build strong relationships with local businesses and entrepreneurs, becoming a trusted marketing partner and advisor, and managing a list of key accounts.

• Serve as a senior business leader for the Williston Herald, interfacing with local leaders across the community through networking and strategic outreach, turning referrals into revenue.

• Collaborate with our creative teams to develop captivating campaigns, telling clients’ stories, reaching their target audiences, and demonstrating a clear return on their investment.

What We’re Looking For

• A bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing, business, or a related field – OR – equivalent real-world experience developing and growing both internal teams and client relationships.

• A proven leader, with a strong track record of managing projects and people in a dead-line driven environment, and a talent for motivating employees to succeed.

• Strong understanding of the competitive media landscape, with proven experience in multichannel marketing and advertising sales, with a firm grip of digital marketing principles and initiatives strongly preferred.

• Expertise in SEO, social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and performance marketing strategies is a plus.

• Excellent communication skills – whether you are discussing strategy with decision-makers and translating marketing ideas into clear, compelling solutions, or collaborating with your team.

• A customer-focused mindset, with a deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and follow-through.

• A strategic thinker who enjoys helping clients connect the dots between their current market position, their goals, and the multimedia advertising solutions that we can use to bring it all into alignment.

• A valid driver’s license and a driving record that meets company requirements.

Expected compensation for this role is between $85,000 and $105,000/year, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

• Health, dental, and vision packages

• Paid maternity and parental leave

• Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

• Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

• Retirement benefits with company match

• Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.