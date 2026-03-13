Multimedia Account Manager – Rochester, MN

The future of advertising is multimedia – and we’re looking for a sales professional who’s passionate about helping local businesses thrive in it!

The Rochester Post Bulletin is an award-winning newspaper, Rochester’s #1 local content website, and the publisher of the area’s leading lifestyle magazine, Rochester Magazine. We are a full-scale, dynamic multimedia marketing company, helping businesses connect with their audiences through a powerful mix of digital advertising, social media campaigns, targeted marketing strategies, and trusted print solutions, growing their brand and maximizing their revenue potential.

We may have more than a century of history under our belt, but today we’re focused firmly on the future – helping local businesses navigate the evolving marketing landscape with data-driven multimedia solutions. We don’t just tell the community’s stories anymore – we help local businesses write theirs.

This is a relationship-driven sales role where curiosity, creativity, and strategic thinking lead to success. If you enjoy building authentic partnerships and solving challenges, and love uncovering opportunities where smart solutions can make a real difference, this is an exciting opportunity to grow your career in media and marketing!

Based in Rochester, Minnesota – the state’s third-largest city and just 90 minutes from the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area – the Rochester Post Bulletin serves an eight-county region of more than 150,000 residents. It is a vibrant and fast-growing community, and home to a thriving arts and music scene, an expanding food culture, and miles of parks and trails for outdoor enjoyment year-round.

What You’ll Do

Build strong relationships with local businesses and entrepreneurs, becoming a trusted marketing partner and advisor.

Manage day-to-day relationships with existing clients, including reviewing campaign performance, providing ongoing strategy recommendations, and identifying new opportunities for growth.

Build your client portfolio through networking, creating community connections, strategic outreach, and turning referrals into revenue.

Conduct in-depth needs assessments and ask thought-provoking questions to best understand client goals and marketing challenges, recommending effective digital and print advertising strategies, and innovative business solutions.

Collaborate with our creative teams to develop captivating campaigns, telling clients’ stories, reaching their target audiences, and demonstrating a clear return on their investment.

What We’re Looking For

A bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing, business, or a related field – or equivalent real-world experience developing and growing client relationships.

A self-starter who is motivated by goals and results, thrives on building connections, and is confident asking for the sale knowing that you’re offering genuine value.

Excellent communication skills – whether you are discussing strategy with decision-makers and translating marketing ideas into clear, compelling solutions, or collaborating with teammates.

A customer-focused mindset, with a deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and follow-through from the first conversation through campaign results.

A strategic thinker who enjoys helping clients connect the dots between their current position, their goals, and the multimedia advertising solutions that we can use to get them there.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to successfully manage multiple accounts, campaigns, and deadlines.

A valid driver’s license and a driving record that meets company requirements.

Expected compensation for this role is between $60,000 and $70,000/year, plus uncapped commission potential, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.