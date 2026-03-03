Sports Reporter – Fergus Falls, MN

Interested candidates can submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Apply/3963425/Forum-Communications-Company/Sports-Reporter

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, is seeking a full-time Sports Reporter to join our newsroom and deliver compelling, high-impact coverage of local and regional sports. This role will focus on storytelling across digital, video, and print platforms, bringing readers closer to the athletes, teams, and moments that matter most in west central Minnesota. This position is ideal for a passionate journalist who thrives on deadline, loves connecting with communities through sports, and is excited to experiment with multimedia storytelling in a digital-first newsroom. This role will help shape sports coverage for a loyal and engaged audience, while contributing to the broader mission of delivering impactful, locally focused journalism in the heart of Minnesota.

Are you …

• Passionate about sports and community storytelling

• Comfortable reporting, writing, and producing content across multiple platforms

• Energized by fast-paced news cycles and breaking coverage

• Creative, collaborative, and eager to grow your skills

Why the Daily Journal?

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal has been serving Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities since 1873, delivering trusted local news with deep roots in the region. Fergus Falls offers the best of both worlds: welcoming small-town living with easy access to big-city amenities. Located roughly midway between Fargo, North Dakota, and Minneapolis–St. Paul, residents enjoy convenient access to major metro areas while calling a close-knit community home. As the gateway to Minnesota’s Lake Country, Fergus Falls is surrounded by lakes, trails, and outdoor recreation, making it an ideal place for those who value work-life balance, community connection, and time outdoors. The Fergus Falls Daily Journal is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than 5 million readers each month.

Core Responsibilities

• Develop story ideas and produce sports content that engages readers across digital, print, and video platforms

• Write game coverage, features and athlete profiles with accuracy, creativity and urgency

• Produce video content, including standups and narration, for digital platforms and statewide broadcast

• Respond quickly to breaking sports news with a digital-first mindset

• Use analytics and audience insights to shape coverage and grow readership

• Collaborate with newsroom colleagues and other Forum Communications teams

• Promote content through social media and contribute to digital growth initiatives

Qualifications

• Journalism or communications degree preferred, or equivalent experience

• Experience with a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication required

• Strong digital photo and video skills, with knowledge of video/photo editing preferred

• Familiarity with digital analytics and social media platforms

• Excellent writing and communication skills, and working knowledge of AP Style criteria

• A strong sense of purpose and urgency for the news

• Ability to multitask and juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

• Ability to work quickly and accurately, using a web-based content management system

• Must be creative, hardworking, collaborative and a self-starter

Expected compensation for this role is between $19 and $21/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.