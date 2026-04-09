Community editor/reporter

The Morrison County Record is looking for a community editor to join our award-winning team. This full-time position is based in our Little Falls, MN office and includes coverage of local government beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout. This is a great opportunity for new graduates or experienced journalists.

We are looking for someone passionate about community journalism who can share compelling stories that happen every day. Make a difference in the community where you work. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable in photography.

Requirements:

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Microsoft Office, AP Style and Blox online content management systems would be helpful. But we also can train.

Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.

A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and driving record insurable by the company.

For additional company information, visit www.adamspg.com.

Pay is $16 to $17.50 hourly.

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

Employee discount

Flexible schedule

Flexible spending account

Health insurance

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Retirement plan

Vision insurance

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender