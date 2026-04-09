Community editor/reporter

The Morrison County Record is looking for a community editor to join our award-winning team. This full-time position is based in our Little Falls, MN office and includes coverage of local government beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout. This is a great opportunity for new graduates or experienced journalists.
We are looking for someone passionate about community journalism who can share compelling stories that happen every day. Make a difference in the community where you work. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable in photography.
Requirements:
- Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
- The ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.
- Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Microsoft Office, AP Style and Blox online content management systems would be helpful. But we also can train.
- Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.
- A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and driving record insurable by the company.
For additional company information, visit www.adamspg.com.
Pay is $16 to $17.50 hourly.
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Employee assistance program
- Employee discount
- Flexible schedule
- Flexible spending account
- Health insurance
- Health savings account
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Retirement plan
- Vision insurance
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender