Community editor/reporter

Community editor/reporter

By on April 9, 2026 in Newspaper Jobs

The Morrison County Record is looking for a community editor to join our award-winning team. This full-time position is based in our Little Falls, MN office and includes coverage of local government beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout. This is a great opportunity for new graduates or experienced journalists.

We are looking for someone passionate about community journalism who can share compelling stories that happen every day. Make a difference in the community where you work. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable in photography.

Requirements:

  • Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
  • The ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.
  • Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Microsoft Office, AP Style and Blox online content management systems would be helpful. But we also can train.
  • Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.
  • A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and driving record insurable by the company.

For additional company information, visit www.adamspg.com.
Pay is $16 to $17.50 hourly.

Benefits:

  • 401(k)
  • Dental insurance
  • Employee assistance program
  • Employee discount
  • Flexible schedule
  • Flexible spending account
  • Health insurance
  • Health savings account
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Retirement plan
  • Vision insurance

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender