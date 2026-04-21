News Reporter – Fargo, ND

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum have been serving Fargo, Moorhead, and the surrounding communities since 1878, providing trusted local news and a strong voice for the region for nearly 150 years. With a newsroom that blends seasoned journalists with emerging talent eager to grow their careers, they are dedicated to high-quality reporting that reflects the issues, stories, and people shaping the Fargo-Moorhead community. In 2025, they earned a staggering 75 awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association, including 28 first-place awards.

Known for connecting closely with readers, covering local business, government, sports, and community life, these outlets are a cornerstone of civic engagement in the region. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and InForum are part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching over 5 million readers each month.

This is a full-time position, responsible for producing engaging, relevant, and timely stories and visuals for publication across print and digital platforms. This is a hybrid position with remote flexibility, and weekly in-office presence in Fargo, ND required.

Essential Functions

Research and craft compelling stories across both print and digital platforms – following leads and responding quickly to breaking news

Write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for publication

Contact and interview sources, and research tips and leads.

Stay up to date on the latest current events – local politics, public safety and education topics, community events, and more

Become an active part of the local and surrounding communities, developing sources and partnerships as a trusted source of information.

Collaboration is key – work closely with other team members across departments to grow audience engagement and loyalty through impactful storytelling and timely content.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred, or equivalent professional reporting/writing experience.

3+ years of previous writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication strongly preferred.

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with a solid grasp of AP style.

Photography and basic photo editing experience preferred, and a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and ethics.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with community members and business leaders alike.

Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences.

Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

Willingness and ability to work flexible hours as the news happens, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on coverage needs.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, a driving record that is insurable by the company, and carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $21.63 and $24.00/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way. Come for the perks. Stay for the community.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

Interested candidates can submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/4102384/Forum-Communications-Company/News-Reporter

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.