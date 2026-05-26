O’Rourke Media Group is searching for a talented editor to lead the digital and print newsroom at the Republican Eagle in Red Wing, Minnesota. This role is not an administrative one, but rather a role for someone who can lead a small newsroom and cover their own beats at the same time. Our journalists are driven to find stories that matter to our community and are dedicated to fairness, accuracy and ethics.

The ideal candidate has exceptional editing and management skills, values community journalism, understands how to grow our digital audience and knows how to produce a newspaper that reflects the lives, priorities and passions of the people who live here.

Responsibilities include:

Develop and execute a plan to grow our digital audience;

Post multiple stories a day to the Republican Eagle’s website;

Oversee daily news operations, including story planning and editing for print and online;

Manage and mentor a small but dedicated team of reporters and correspondents;

Write news and feature stories on a regular basis (this role will include regular beats, including government meetings);

Coordinate with designers and production staff to meet tight deadlines;

Uphold high standards of accuracy, fairness and ethical reporting;

Represent the Republican Eagle in the community, building relationships with readers, local leaders and organizations;

Collaborate with O’Rourke Media Group’s broader editorial network to share ideas and support companywide initiatives.

Preferred qualifications for this position include:

Degree or diploma in journalism, communications or a related field;

At least 3–5 years of newsroom experience, including prior editing or leadership responsibilities;

Strong editing, writing and storytelling skills across both print and digital platforms;

Familiarity with AP style, SEO best practices and social media engagement;

Excellent organizational, communication and decision-making skills;

The ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines;

A valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle;

Willingness to live in or near Red Wing, Minnesota.

The range for compensation is $45,000 to $55,000, depending on qualifications.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you! To apply, please send your resume, letter of interest, and relevant samples of your work to Chad Richardson, Vice President of News, at crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Company Benefits

We offer competitive compensation plans and employees are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits and paid time off. This is an excellent opportunity for career development and growth within the company.

O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our News teams produce hyper-local, high-interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.

O’Rourke Media Group now operates in nine states and 38 markets with 58 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally bootstrapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset.