Managing Editor/General Manager

A husband-and-wife team that has published one of Minnesota’s most highly-respected community weekly newspapers for the past 35 years is looking for the right individual or couple to carry on the tradition as they begin a transition to new adventures in life.

An ownership transfer on very favorable terms is possible for the right individuals interested in that option, or could maintain a management role only. For anyone interested in owning and operating a successful community newspaper in a small town in a beautiful part of the country, this is a golden opportunity.

The Timberjay is a regional community weekly located in northeastern Minnesota, with a circulation (print and online) of 3,000 and estimated total readership of approximately 8,000. The Timberjay is known nationally for the quality of its news coverage and editorials as well as its hard-hitting investigative reporting. For more, see: https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/timberjay-helmberger-trump-stauber-mining.php.

The area covered by the newspaper includes a large swath of northeastern Minnesota, including Lake Vermilion, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Voyageurs National Park, and the Superior National Forest, making it an ideal location for those with a strong interest in reporting on land use/environmental issues, or simply enjoy an active outdoor life.

The ideal individual(s) would bring considerable experience in news writing and editing, photography, pagination (InDesign), and some business management experience to the operation. The current owners would, however, offer an extended training period to ease a transition.

Job title and compensation all negotiable, depending on the abilities the candidate(s) bring to the table. Sound intriguing? Please send resumé and letter of interest to: Marshall Helmberger at marshall.timberjay@gmail.com.