Reporter – St. Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Live is a fast-growing, emerging digital and print news publication dedicated to delivering the local news, entertainment, and stories that matter most to the St. Cloud metro area. With a strong focus on digital innovation and audience engagement, St. Cloud Live’s journalism has earned widespread recognition, including nine awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 2024, with four first-place honors! Located just an easy drive from the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro, St. Cloud offers the perfect blend of small-city living and access to big-city amenities. Residents enjoy a thriving local arts and culture scene, abundant parks and trails, growing restaurants and breweries, and community events that make everyday life vibrant and connected. With a lower cost of living than the Twin Cities and a strong sense of community, St. Cloud is an appealing place to grow your career and your life.

St. Cloud Live is part of Forum Communications Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned media organization with more than 20 publications across the Upper Midwest, collectively reaching more than 5 million readers each month.

This is a full-time position, responsible for producing engaging, relevant, and timely stories and visuals for publication across print and digital platforms. This is a hybrid position with remote flexibility, and some in-office presence in St. Cloud, MN is required.

Essential Functions

Research and craft compelling stories across both print and digital platforms – following leads and responding quickly to breaking news.

Write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for publication.

Contact and interview sources, and research tips and leads.

Stay up to date on the latest current events – local politics, public safety and education topics, community events, and more.

Become an active part of the local and surrounding communities, developing sources and partnerships as a trusted source of information.

Collaboration is key – work closely with other team members across departments to grow audience engagement and loyalty through impactful storytelling and timely content.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred, or equivalent professional reporting/writing experience.

Previous writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine, or specialty publication is great, but we also love to talk to recent graduates just starting their journalism careers!

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with a solid grasp of AP style.

Photography and basic photo editing experience preferred, and a strong commitment to journalistic integrity and ethics. A basic, working knowledge of Photoshop (or similar editing programs) will make a candidate stand out in this role.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with community members and business leaders alike.

Strong news judgment and the ability to identify compelling story angles that resonate with local audiences.

Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines and organize multiple assignments, while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

Familiarity with digital publishing tools, social media platforms, audience engagement strategies, and digital analytics/digital tools is a plus.

Willingness and ability to work flexible hours as the news happens, including evenings and weekends as needed, based on coverage needs.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, a driving record that is insurable by the company, and carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $22 and $26.50/hour, based on qualifications and experience. Interested candidates can submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/4237756/Forum-Communications-Company/Reporter

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.