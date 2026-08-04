Executive Editor

The Free Press is a 24/7/365 day-per-year newsgathering operation on its website, mankatofreepress.com; publishes a print newspaper five days each week, Tuesday-Saturday; produces The Land, the leading agricultural publication in the region; and a number of special sections and magazines.

Our editor is responsible for news and opinion content for our print and digital platforms and other niche publications. We are looking for someone who dares to try new ways to gather news and information and deliver it to both traditional and non-traditional audiences. Mankato is a growing, electric college town with no shortage of places to go, people to see, or things to do. Are you ready to tell our story?

Applicants need a collaborative management style, a strong sense of professionalism, a passion for hyper-local news, ability to oversee and help cover beats, strong editing and writing skills and the ability to drive enterprise journalism. We are looking for an editor who can communicate clearly; organize time and plan efficiently; set high standards and motivate the staff to produce journalism readers want, need and value.

The Free Press is a CNHI, LLC newspaper. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is an equal opportunity employer.

Interested candidates should email their resume and cover letter to: tbenz@mankatofreepress.com or mail to The Mankato Free Press Attn: Editor Position, 418 S. 2nd St., Mankato, MN 56001.