Regional sports and news reporter

O’Rourke Media Group is searching for a talented sports and general news reporter to fill a full-time position in Minnesota. This reporter would have a regional approach in Cannon Falls, Randolph, Goodhue, Red Wing and Pierce County, Wisconsin.

This sports reporter would cover sports for several newspapers. In addition, regular news assignments and feature assignments will be part of the role, especially during the summer.

Our journalists are driven to find stories that matter to our community and are dedicated to fairness, accuracy, and ethics. The successful candidate for this position is someone who knows how to cover sports but also loves to write about coaches and players for feature stories during the offseason.

Preferred qualifications for this position include:

Degree or diploma in journalism, or a related field;

At least 1-3 years of experience as a sports reporter with experience covering feature stories or experience at a college newspaper;

The ability to meet tight deadlines and report the news as it happens;

The ability to post timely stories to our websites;

Superior language, writing and editing skills;

Able to work a variety of schedules, including evenings, nights and weekends;

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment;

Willingness to live in or near Cannon Falls or Red Wing.

If this sounds like the perfect position for you, we would love to hear from you! To apply, please send your resume, letter of interest and relevant samples of your work to Chad Richardson, Vice President of News, crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

The salary range is $39,000 to $45,000/year depending on qualifications and experience.

Company Benefits

We offer competitive compensation plans and employees are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance benefits and paid time off. There is an excellent opportunity for career development and growth within the company.

O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our News teams produce hyper-local, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve.

Apply by emailing your resume to Chad Richardson, Vice President of News, at crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com