Account Manager, Advertising/Exhibit Sales

About ATA:

Advanced Textiles Association (ATA) is a non-profit trade association serving the global textiles industry, focused on advancing markets and member success through world-class events, education, and advocacy. ATA utilizes the EOS framework to ensure clear communication and alignment across all teams, ensuring everyone is working towards shared goals. We believe in having the ‘right people in the right seats’ and prioritize hiring individuals who align with our core values and thrive in a culture of accountability.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Meets monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals for print and digital advertising.

· Meets exhibit space and sponsorships goals as assigned.

· Meets ATA membership goals assigned.

· Demonstrates consultative selling skills and product knowledge in all areas listed above.

· Demonstrates complete understanding of pricing and proposal models.

· Demonstrates the ability to carry on a business conversation with a wide variety of business owners and decision makers.

· Makes recommendations to prospects and clients of the various solutions the company offers to their business issues.

· Develops a database of qualified leads through consistent prospecting and lead generation.

· Adheres to all company policies, procedures and business ethics codes and ensures that they are communicated and implemented within the team.

· Visits clients to close business and generate new business.

· Other duties as assigned.

Secondary Duties:

· Maintain working knowledge of relevant ATA media content.

· Have the ability to answer technical questions in regard to all aspects of the job.