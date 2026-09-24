Community editor

Want to make a difference in your community? This full-time, 37.5 hours per week position at the Forest Lake Times, covering business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, local government, education, photography and layout may be your perfect career move. We are looking for someone who understands community journalism and is eager to share interesting stories.

Prior reporting and editing experience is preferred, as is a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field. Must be able to multi-task. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, InDesign and Photoshop is helpful.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision options and hourly pay of $17-$18. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

For immediate consideration, please send your resume, cover letter, and 3-4 examples of your writing to Keith Anderson at keith.anderson@apgecm.com.