The Timberjay newspaper is seeking an experienced managing editor for a full-time permanent position starting immediately. The ideal individual would bring considerable (4-10 years) experience in news writing and editing, pagination (InDesign), and some business management experience to the operation. The job is based in Tower and duties would include overseeing the newspaper’s day-to-day operations, including weekly news flow, assignment of stories, editing news copy, and page layout. Some reporting and administrative functions would also be part of the job. Competitive salary and benefits. Please send resumé and letter of interest to: Marshall Helmberger at marshall.timberjay@gmail.com.