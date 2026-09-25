The Jackson County Pilot and Lakefield Standard are currently looking for a community-minded storyteller to fill our news editor position.

Description

Pay: $35,000 to $45,000 per year

Livewire Printing Co. publishes two weekly newspapers, the Jackson County Pilot and the Lakefield Standard. Both papers are located in Jackson County, Minn. We are an award-winning newspaper with great pride in our product.

Job Description

This is a full-time position with paid time off, group insurance, 401(K) and life insurance. This would be great job for someone looking to build there resume or to establish a life in a small rural community in southern Minnesota.

Overview

We are seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented news editor. The ideal candidate will be responsible for producing engaging news content. This role offers an exciting opportunity to shape community coverage, tell compelling stories and engage a broad audience through innovative storytelling. The news editor will play a key role in maintaining the quality and accuracy of all news-related material while adhering to journalistic standards and style guides such as AP style. A strong background in journalism is preferred, but we will train the proper candidate.

Duties

• Covering community events, public meetings and civic functions.

• Writing stories, feature articles and profiles

• Taking photos at events (photography experience a plus but not required).

• Meeting deadlines and working evenings and weekends during sports seasons.

• Knowledge of AP-style guidelines combined with excellent writing skills tailored for news broadcasting or online publishing.

• Experience with InDesign helpful but not required.

If you love being part of the community, enjoy meeting people, and want to make an impact in local journalism, we’d love to hear from you.

To apply, please submit your resume, writing samples and contact information to glenc@livewireprinting.com or mail to Livewire Printing Co.; PO Box 208; Jackson, MN 56143.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

• 401(k)

• Health insurance

• Life insurance

• Paid time off