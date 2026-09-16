Adams Multi Media is seeking a Regional President & Publisher for the Iowa Group. The Regional President and Publisher will lead the Iowa Group and is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The successful candidate will have experience leading a multi-group of newspapers. The region consists of the award-winning Gazette daily, and 11 subscription weeklies, three shoppers, digital platforms, specialty publications and events. This position is responsible for overall P&L and attaining overall strategic goals for the operation. Candidates will have a successful track-record growing revenue and earnings in the publishing industry. A thorough understanding of all components of publishing operations – including P&L, editorial, sales, digital, production, marketing and strategic planning – are vital for the successful candidate. AMM leaders are entrepreneurial, have excellent communication skills, are team-builders and foster a positive culture, involved with community organizations, and embrace an agile and changing environment. To be considered please send your resume and cover letter to Jeff Patterson at jpatterson@adamsmultimedia.com