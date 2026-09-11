At Champion Media, our publications have a rich history of serving their communities for well over 100 years, providing news, entertainment, and a voice for the people who call these towns and cities “homes.” In addition to print newspaper, we are proud of the innovative digital products and services we provide our readers and advertisers. Our digital channels allow us to connect with people in new and exciting ways, providing timely updates, breaking news, photo galleries, and video content across all devices.

Champion Media is seeking a Reporter to join our team in Brookings, S.D. If you have a passion for writing and journalism, then you may be who were looking for. As a Reporter for Champion Media, you’ll be developing entertaining and engaging content for our audiences while collaborating with editors and other team members for storytelling across all media formats. Besides writing engaging content you’ll also be fact checking details to maintain integrity, credibility, and journalism standards.

What’s In It For You?

Health Insurance

HSA

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

PTO

What Will You Be Doing?

Research, investigate, and report on current events, breaking news, and feature stories with accuracy and transparency.

Cover public meetings, court sessions, and investigative reporting.

Write clear and engaging articles utilizing AP style standards to ensure consistency and professionalism.

Conduct interviews with witnesses, experts, news sources, and members of the community to collect firsthand details.

Establish and grow strong relationships within the community.

Develop content utilizing the strong relationships you build.

Make suggestions for content to be featured in the paper.

Capture photos for visual enhancement and storytelling.

All other duties assigned.

Do I Have What It Takes?

Bachelor’s degree in journalism is preferred but not required

Strong newswriting and reporting skills

Ability to meet and manage deadlines

Strong diligence for grammar, AP Style, and factchecking

Reliable Transportation

Work Location: In person

If interested please send resumes to gmunch@cmpapers.com

Champion Media provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Champion Media. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.