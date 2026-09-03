At Champion Media, our publications have a rich history of serving their communities for well over 100 years, providing news, entertainment, and a voice for the people who call these towns and cities “homes.” In addition to print newspaper, we are proud of the innovative digital products and services we provide our readers and advertisers. Our digital channels allow us to connect with people in new and exciting ways, providing timely updates, breaking news, photo galleries, and video content across all devices.

The Thief River Falls Times is seeking an energetic and dedicated Sports Reporter to bring dynamic coverage of sporting events, athletes, and sports culture to our audience. In this role, you will be responsible for delivering timely, accurate, and engaging sports news across multiple platforms. Your passion for sports, combined with strong journalistic skills and multimedia expertise, will help us connect fans with the stories that matter most. This paid position offers an exciting opportunity to grow your career in sports journalism while inspiring a broad audience of sports enthusiasts.

What Will I Be Doing?

Research, write, and produce compelling sports stories that adhere to AP style guidelines and journalistic standards.

Cover live sporting events on-site or remotely, capturing key moments through photography and videography.

Edit videos for online publication, ensuring high-quality content that is engaging and informative.

Manage social media channels by posting updates, highlights, and interactive content to boost audience engagement.

Fact-check all information to ensure accuracy and maintain credibility with readers.

Conduct interviews with athletes, coaches, and other sports figures to gather exclusive insights.

Proofread and copy edit articles for clarity, grammar, and style before publication.

Collaborate with editors and multimedia teams to produce integrated content that resonates across platforms.

Stay informed about current sports trends, scores, and news to provide timely updates.

Maintain organized records of reports, media assets, and research materials for easy access.

Do I Have What It Takes?

Proven experience in journalism or sports reporting with a strong portfolio of published work.

Excellent writing skills with a keen eye for detail and adherence to AP style standards.

Proficiency in photography and videography to capture compelling visual content.

Skilled in video production, editing software, and social media management tools.

Ability to research thoroughly and verify facts accurately under tight deadlines.

Strong communication skills for conducting interviews and collaborating with team members.

Knowledge of copywriting, proofreading, copy editing, and journalism best practices.

Experience in social media strategies to grow audience engagement across platforms.

Benefits

Health Insurance

Health Savings Account

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Paid Time Off

*Please send resumes to gmunch@cmpapers.com

Champion Media provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Champion Media. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.