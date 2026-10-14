Morning Broadcast Director

WDAY, the number #1 station located in the Fargo, ND-Moorhead, MN metro area, broadcasts across the entire state of North Dakota, Western Minnesota, and Eastern South Dakota. WDAY is an award-winning station, taking home multiple Emmy awards as well as regional and national Edward R Murrow awards in recent years. They produce more live, local sports coverage than anyone in the region, and are the proud home of North Dakota State University Athletics and North Dakota High School Activities State Tournaments. WDAY is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company, and produces over 40 hours of local news, weather, and sports content each week, making them the most watched news station in the state of North Dakota and Western Minnesota.

Job Summary

Technically directs morning TV Newscasts from studio or remotely for live broadcast or electronic recording. Is the point person for all production newscasts. Oversee the production of the live and pre-recorded television programs, ensuring that the final output meets the standards of the broadcaster.

Essential Functions

Technically directs assigned newscasts.

Work with the Newsroom to provide support for technical issues.

Work closely with a team of production professionals and news producers to place the most compelling news stories on the air.

Ingests paid content and others as assigned.

Produce teases and various video requirements.

Acts as liaison between news anchors and production during newscasts.

Maintain prompt and reliable attendance.

Qualifications

High School diploma.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Must be able to work quickly and efficiently under pressure.

Ability to juggle multiple tasks at once.

Must be flexible with scheduling, including but not limited to, breaking news and illness.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Must be able to work weekdays between the hours of 4am-2pm plus holidays.

Expected compensation for this role is $16/hr. Apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4577558

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.