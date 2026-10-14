Dakota News Live, the CBS affiliate in Bismarck, North Dakota, is looking for a talented and motivated Morning News Anchor/Producer to join our growing newsroom. As a Morning News Anchor/Producer, you’ll play a key role in producing and anchoring our local newscasts. You’ll help shape our morning news coverage, develop compelling story ideas, write and produce engaging newscasts, and deliver important local news to viewers across Western North Dakota. You’ll also have opportunities to contribute reporting, cover major events and breaking news. Plus contribute to our digital platforms, and work with our ABC station in Bismarck.

We’re looking for someone with a strong on-air presence, excellent writing skills, and sound news judgment. The ideal candidate is organized, creative, comfortable making decisions in a fast-paced environment and passionate about delivering meaningful local journalism. A journalism, communications or related degree is preferred, but demonstrated ability and experience are also valued.

Why Dakota News Live?

Our newsroom is growing, creating opportunities for you to grow with us. We believe in developing our people, promoting from within and giving journalists the opportunity to expand their skills and advance their careers.

We offer:

Sign-on bonus and performance bonuses.

A strong commitment to work-life balance.

Opportunities for advancement and promotion from within.

Opportunities to anchor additional newscasts and expand your on-air experience.

Clothing allowance for on-air employees.

Generous paid time off.

Comprehensive health, dental and vision benefits.

401(k) retirement plan.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a team committed to providing local news, weather and sports to Western North Dakota Applicants must be legally eligible to work in the United States and able to work for Dakota News Live without employment restrictions that would prevent them from accepting this position. Apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4576364

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Previous experience as a news anchor or broadcast reporter is strongly preferred

Active social media presence – will promote and support brand awareness on multiple social media platforms.

Proven media personality, with the ability to remain comfortable and professional while on camera.

General knowledge of local, national, and international affairs.

Passion for breaking news and current events.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills, with the ability to improvise on camera when necessary.

Ability to work under pressure with strict deadlines.

Ethical and professional research, writing and reporting skills.

Team player who works well both collaboratively and independently.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.