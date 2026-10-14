Multi Media Journalist

Ready to take the next step in your journalism career? Looking for a newsroom where you can grow, take on new challenges and make a difference? Dakota News Live, the CBS affiliate in Bismarck, North Dakota, is looking for a talented and motivated News/Sports MMJ/Reporter to join our growing newsroom. Whether you’re a journalist just starting your career or an experienced reporter looking for a new opportunity, we want to hear from you.

Essential Functions

As a News/Sports MMJ/Reporter, you’ll cover a wide variety of stories for our television and digital platforms. You’ll develop and pitch story ideas, conduct interviews, shoot and edit video, write compelling stories and report live from breaking news and major events. Plus contribute to our digital platforms, and work with our ABC station in Bismarck. You’ll also have opportunities to cover sports and the people and stories that matter most to our viewers.

We’re looking for someone who is a strong writer, effective communicator, organized, curious and comfortable working in a fast-paced newsroom. A journalism, communications or related degree is preferred, but demonstrated ability and experience are also valued.

Why Dakota News Live?

Our newsroom is growing, creating opportunities for you to grow with us. We believe in developing our people, promoting them from within and giving journalists the opportunity to expand their skills and careers.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a team committed to providing local news, weather and sports to Western North Dakota. If you’re ready to grow your career we want to hear from you.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications, or a related field preferred; equivalent relevant work experience will be considered.

Prior experience in broadcast journalism, reporting, or multimedia content creation preferred (internships and student media acceptable).

Strong news judgment with the ability to identify compelling stories and prioritize coverage based on urgency and audience impact.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to write clearly, accurately, and concisely under deadline pressure, and while managing multiple assignments.

Experience using digital analytics tools and social media platforms to inform and engage audiences preferred.

Ability to shoot, edit, or collaborate effectively on video production is a plus.

Comfortable delivering live reports and appearing on camera with professionalism and confidence.

Strong research, interviewing, and fact-checking skills with a commitment to accuracy and fairness and excellent attention to detail.

Willingness and flexibility to work varied schedules, including mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays as news coverage requires.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is $19.23 – $24.04/hr, based on qualifications and experience. Apply: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/Details/4576285

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.