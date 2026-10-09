Part-Time Copy Editor/Writer

Press Publications in White Bear Lake is seeking a detail-oriented copy editor/writer with strong grammar, proof reading, editing and writing skills. Must be knowledgeable and familiar with AP style and able to produce clean, accurate, engaging copy on deadline. Part-time, flexible hours. In office Mondays and Fridays, remote other days. Pay range $16 – $19. Send resume to whitebearnews@presspubs.com.
- Minnesota Newspaper Directory
- 2027 MNA Convention & Trade Show
- About MNA
- About MNI
- Job Bank & Classifieds
- Members Only
- Advertising
- Public Notice
- Ad Placement Service
- Press Release Service
- Statewide Advertising Networks