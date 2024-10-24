IMMEDIATE OPENING! Due to the acquisition of an additional publishing business, we are reorganizing our sales and management structure and are in immediate need of a general manager/sales manager.

This person will have responsibility for overall supervision of the operation, with emphasis on meeting revenue and profitability goals while meeting community expectations of quality products and service.

Specifically, the person will work directly with members of our marketing team to further develop their skills and our varied print and digital products. The person will maintain a congenial work atmosphere in which employees work together and are challenged and held accountable to do their best for the company.

This person will work closely with senior staff members to ensure smooth operations and meet objectives. The person will represent the business by participation in community organizations and events and interact with local business leaders and civic groups.

This position reports directly to a two-member board of directors, with whom he or she will regularly communicate.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree or experience in a related field. Applicants must be of high character, self-managing and of high energy and motivation. They must be able to communicate well, be outgoing and interact well with employees and the public.

Based in Jackson, Minn., Livewire Printing Co. is a well-established, privately owned company with a long record of success in the publishing and printing industry.

Email a letter of interest and resume to justinl@livewireprinting.com.