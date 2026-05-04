The Pelican Rapids Press is looking for a community journalist to join our award-winning, independently owned and operated newspaper in Minnesota lake country. This position is based in Pelican Rapids and includes supporting the coverage of everything from local government, business, breaking news, to in-depth feature stories, sports stories, and photography.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

• Produce regular, high-quality reporting

• Generate story ideas with the managing editor and colleagues

• Pursue story leads, both self-generated and as assigned, with self-direction and solid news judgment

• Approach assignments on deadline with strong communication and follow through with the editor and colleagues

• Collaborate with colleagues on projects and share research and pertinent knowledge when/if available

• Take photos and video to illustrate and amplify stories

• Provide editorial support through proofreading and photo editing

• Assist in print newspaper layout

• Manage and upload print articles to PelicanRapidsPress.com

REQUIREMENTS

• Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills

• Independently motivated, teachable, and flexible

• Ability to manage ongoing and short-term projects with strong attention to detail and accuracy

• Knowledge of Word Processing, Photoshop/Lightroom, AP Style, and content management systems

• Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred, but willing to train and mentor the right candidate

• Flexible schedule is a must

Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Salary: Negotiable, based on experience.

For consideration, please send a cover letter, resume, and writing samples to news@pelicanrapidspress.com