Regional Account Manager – Central Minnesota

Here at Forum Communications Company, we have more than a century of history under our belt, but we’ve got our sights focused firmly on the future – helping businesses in the Upper Midwest navigate the rapidly evolving marketing landscape with data-driven multimedia solutions. We don’t just tell a community’s stories anymore – we’re helping businesses write theirs.

Today, we are a full-scale, dynamic, multimedia marketing company, helping businesses connect with their audiences through a powerful mix of digital advertising, social media campaigns, targeted marketing strategies, and trusted print solutions, growing their brand and maximizing their revenue potential.

About the Role

Forum Communications Company is looking for a passionate, relationship-driven Regional Account Manager to lead business development efforts across the Central Minnesota region, and across our broader, multi-state market footprint. This is your chance to partner with local and regional businesses, helping them tell their stories, and connecting them with powerful advertising and marketing solutions that deliver results!

This role will have hybrid flexibility, with the option to use our Brainerd or St. Cloud offices while in market. Interested candidates should reside in the Central Minnesota region.

What You’ll Do

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients by being boots on the ground in the local markets, while proactively pursuing new business throughout the Brainerd Lakes territory. This role also acts as a key point of contact for regional and national advertising agencies

Become a subject matter expert and trusted partner to your clients, presenting our full suite of advertising products and expanding awareness of available agency services – including customizable print, digital, and multimedia solutions, with a strong focus on digital solutions

Travel throughout your sales territory consistently to strengthen partnerships and uncover new revenue opportunities, leading with strategy, not inventory

Collaborate with in-house creative teams to develop and execute high-quality campaigns that bring ideas to life across digital, print, social media, broadcast, and other channels

Own the outcome – monitor campaign performance, optimize results, and demonstrate clear client ROI

Deliver exceptional customer service rooted in challenge-navigating, integrity, responsiveness, and professionalism

What You’ll Bring

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising, Communications, or a related field preferred OR equivalent professional experience in a similar role

Demonstrated expertise (3+ years) in digital advertising solutions (including programmatic, social, search, and display), with the ability to clearly articulate product value and performance metrics to clients in a compelling and easy-to-understand way. Experience with traditional print advertising is a plus, but not a dealbreaker

Proven ability to confidently position, negotiate, and close digital advertising sales by aligning solutions to client goals, addressing objections, and reinforcing measurable business impact.

A strategic, entrepreneurial mindset – you’re ready to take control of your sales pipeline, your strategy, and your earning potential

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple digital advertising campaigns and client accounts simultaneously, prioritize competing deadlines, and ensure timely and successful execution of campaigns

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license, an insurable driving record, and carry required level of vehicle insurance

Expected compensation for this position is $90,000 – 130,000/year, depending on skills and experience

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Our teams are made up of passionate, purpose-driven people who thrive on collaboration, creativity, and continuous improvement. Along with a competitive benefits package, you’ll find real opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact within a culture that celebrates ideas, values people, and knows how to have fun along the way.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

Candidates should submit an application at: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/4123610/Forum-Communications-Company/Regional-Account-Manager—Central-Minnesota

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.