The Thief River Falls Times is looking for an outside sales representative to join our team! This position will be responsible for prospecting new accounts, growing existing accounts, and informing clients of the benefits of advertising with us to help grow their business. Other responsibilities include meeting or exceeding monthly, quarterly, or annual sales goals and reporting sales activity.

What’s In It For You?

• Health Insurance or HSA

• Dental and Vision Insurance

• PTO

• Sick Time

• Short- and Long-Term Disability

What Will I Be Doing?

• Sell advertising solutions in our newspapers, magazines, and special publications across print and digital.

• Generate new business through cold calling, networking, and community outreach.

• Build and maintain strong client relationships.

• Present strategic advertising solutions that meet client needs through layouts, design, sizes, and pricing.

• Collaborate with team to communicate client requests and modifications.

• Stay abreast of media trends and audience demographics.

• Strong follow up with clients to build trust and gain repeat business.

Do I Have What It Takes?

• 2-3 years of sales experience in print or digital advertising preferred but not required

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills

• A Go Getter attitude

• Ability to travel throughout assigned territory.

To apply, please send resumes to Gretchen Munch at gmunch@cmpapers.com.

The Thief River Falls Times provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Thief River Falls Times. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.