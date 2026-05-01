Northstar Media in Cambridge is looking for help in our prepress department preparing files for printing. Looking at 1-2 days a week and to fill in while main person is on PTO 2-3 weeks a year. We supplied the last person with a computer and software so they could work from home. We could do the same for you. Could be as early as 5 a.m. M-Th. Must know InDesign, PitStop and Photoshop well. Contact Rick at printing@northstarmedia.net or Jeff at jeff@northstarmedia.net.
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