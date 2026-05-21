Sales Representative

Are you ready to bring your unique vision to a team that’s actively shaping culture? Do you want to work for a legacy organization that informs, inspires, and impacts the Black community? If you are eager to use your creativity to help tell meaningful stories, build deep community roots, and make long-lasting connections, this is the place for you.
Join us to contribute to a 92-year-old institution, and turn your passion into fuel that helps keep our legacy burning bright for generations to come.
If you are a relationship-oriented professional, a natural networker, a self-starter and a strategic thinker eager to drive an organization’s growth, this is the perfect place to build your own business and maximize your earning potential.
In this entrepreneurial role, you will enjoy a flexible schedule with work-from-home options. You will oversee advertising and sponsorship sales from prospecting new business to managing major corporate accounts. You will have the unique opportunity to sell a diverse portfolio including print, digital products, podcasts, and major event sponsorships, all while earning a commission of up to 20%.
Highlights & Benefits
- Work from home option
- Flexible Schedule: Work your own hours and manage your own calendar
- Earn up to 20% commission plus any bonuses
Position Requirements
- 2+ years of proven sales experience with a documented track record of success.
- Demonstrated ability to generate and close new business through active prospecting.
- Strong cold calling, negotiation, and presentation skills to engage corporate decision-makers.
- High self-direction and the ability to thrive independently as an independent contractor.
- Proficiency with CRM systems and standard digital tools to manage your sales pipeline.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a professional demeanor.
- Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site community events.
What Will Help You Stand Out
- Prior experience in Media Sales (print, digital, or broadcast).
- Prior experience in Sponsorship Sales and handling corporate partners.
Contact Information: Bridget Moore, Administrative Assistant. Email: admin@spokesman-recorder.com. Phone: 612-827-4021, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Multimedia Group