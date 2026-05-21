Sales Representative

Are you ready to bring your unique vision to a team that’s actively shaping culture? Do you want to work for a legacy organization that informs, inspires, and impacts the Black community? If you are eager to use your creativity to help tell meaningful stories, build deep community roots, and make long-lasting connections, this is the place for you.

Join us to contribute to a 92-year-old institution, and turn your passion into fuel that helps keep our legacy burning bright for generations to come.

If you are a relationship-oriented professional, a natural networker, a self-starter and a strategic thinker eager to drive an organization’s growth, this is the perfect place to build your own business and maximize your earning potential.

In this entrepreneurial role, you will enjoy a flexible schedule with work-from-home options. You will oversee advertising and sponsorship sales from prospecting new business to managing major corporate accounts. You will have the unique opportunity to sell a diverse portfolio including print, digital products, podcasts, and major event sponsorships, all while earning a commission of up to 20%.

Highlights & Benefits

Work from home option

Flexible Schedule: Work your own hours and manage your own calendar

Earn up to 20% commission plus any bonuses

Position Requirements

2+ years of proven sales experience with a documented track record of success.

Demonstrated ability to generate and close new business through active prospecting.

Strong cold calling, negotiation, and presentation skills to engage corporate decision-makers.

High self-direction and the ability to thrive independently as an independent contractor.

Proficiency with CRM systems and standard digital tools to manage your sales pipeline.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a professional demeanor.

Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site community events.

What Will Help You Stand Out

Prior experience in Media Sales (print, digital, or broadcast).

Prior experience in Sponsorship Sales and handling corporate partners.

Contact Information: Bridget Moore, Administrative Assistant. Email: admin@spokesman-recorder.com. Phone: 612-827-4021, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Multimedia Group