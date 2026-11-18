The Moody County Enterprise is seeking a Newspaper Operations and Editorial Manager to join our team! If you have a passion for journalism, strong leadership skills, and a desire to be actively involved in the community, you may be who we’re looking for.

This position plays an important role in overseeing the newspaper’s daily business operations while also contributing directly to its editorial content. We are seeking an individual that will oversee operations, ensure departments work together efficiently, manage budgets and resources to achieve revenue goals and maximize profitability, and foster a culture of teamwork, accountability, and professional growth. In addition to management responsibilities, this individual will write news articles, cover local stories, and report on community events, helping keep readers informed and connected to the communities we serve. The successful candidate must be comfortable balancing business leadership with hands-on journalism while upholding the highest standards of journalistic ethics.

What’s In It For You?

• Health Insurance and HSA

• Dental and Vision Insurance

• Short- and Long-Term Disability

• Life Insurance

• Paid Time Off

What Will I Be Doing?

• Oversee content for our print and digital platforms, magazines, and other niche publications.

• Write news articles, develop story ideas, and report on local news and community happenings.

• Attend and cover community events, town meetings, school functions, and other local activities.

• Build relationships with community members and local organizations to identify newsworthy stories and strengthen community connections.

• Create engagement initiatives to grow subscribers and increase community involvement.

• Represent the newspaper at local events, town meetings, and networking functions.

• Monitor readership metrics to guide content strategy and make adjustments as needed.

• Drive revenue growth through advertising sales, sponsorships, special sections, and community partnerships.

• Build strong relationships and networks within the community to expand visibility and business opportunities.

• Oversee daily operations, troubleshoot operational issues, and implement strategies for improvement.

• Manage budgets and resources to meet financial goals and maximize profitability.

• Support a positive workplace culture built on teamwork, accountability, and professional development.

• Actively seek out news opportunities and enterprise stories that inform, engage, and serve our readership.

• Ensure all editorial content reflects accuracy, fairness, and established journalism ethics.

• Perform all other duties as assigned.

Do I Have What It Takes?

• Minimum of 5 years of progressive management or leadership experience in sales, marketing and or management experience.

• Collaborative management style

• Passion for local news

• Strong editing and writing skills

• Strong technology skills

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

If interested please send resumes to gmunch@cmpapers.com or apply online at: https://www.indeed.com/job/newspaper-operations-and-editorial-manager-9f564b7d744de43c

**This position is onsite in our Flandreau, SD office.

Champion Media SD provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This includes providing policies for reasonable accommodations.

This policy applies to all employees and applicants, as well as contractors, interns, volunteers, and any others conducting business with or on behalf of Champion Media. It applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.