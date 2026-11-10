The Kittson County Enterprise in Hallock is seeking an Editor/Manager to oversee weekly newspaper operations. Responsibilities include reporting, writing, editing, photography, page layout, advertising design and sales, billing, circulation, customer service and website updates. Must be organized, detail-oriented, able to meet deadlines and work independently. Newspaper or related experience preferred. Full-time position. Compensation based on experience.

Contact Publisher Michael Moore at 218-779-7858 or mooremichael785@gmail.com for more information.