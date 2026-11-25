The Park Rapids Enterprise has been delivering award-winning local news since 1882, earning multiple Minnesota Newspaper Association awards for journalistic excellence. As part of Forum Communications Company – a 5th-generation, family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest – we collectively reach over 5 million readers every month, providing platforms where your work can truly make an impact.

Park Rapids isn’t just the home of trusted local news; it’s a vibrant community nestled among lakes, forests, and trails, offering residents a perfect balance of small-town charm, outdoor recreation, and strong local connections. Living and working here means being part of a place where professional growth and quality of life go hand in hand!

Job Summary

The Park Rapids Enterprise, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, is looking for a full-time, motivated reporter to join our team. In addition to the desire to be part of a community newspaper, crime and court proceedings writing experience and strong organizational skills are preferred. The Park Rapids Enterprise is a twice-weekly newspaper that provides its community with award-winning coverage, a strong online and social media presence and top-quality targeted magazines. This positions includes a health benefit package, including PTO, paid holidays, 401K and more!

Essential Functions

Coverage of breaking news, including crimes and accidents.

Must be able to independently cover breaking news, write the story immediately and get it online.

Take photos that are of print quality to accompany stories as well as shooting video to attach to the story online.

Receive assignments from editor and write stories, as assigned, for special sections and general assignment.

Develop sources, generate and pursue story ideas from around Hubbard County.

Regularly cover evening and weekend events/meetings.

Generate original story ideas as well as write stories and conduct interviews on assigned topics.

Non-Essential Duties and Functions

Performs additional duties, as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communication or a related field preferred, but not required.

Ability to work well with others under pressure and deadlines.

2-4 years newsroom experience preferred, but not required.

Proficiency in multi-platform journalism preferred.

Strong visual storytelling skills, and exceptional written and organizational skills.

Excellent grammar, spelling and typing skills.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen, interview, take accurate notes and write accurate, clear and concise stories in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Ability to multi-task, juggling multiple projects in a fast-paced newsroom.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $18 – $21/hr, based on qualifications and experience. Apply at https://www.forumcomm.com/careers/

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Forum Communications Company is a family-owned media and technology leader with more than a century of delivering trusted, quality journalism and innovative business solutions. Storytelling is at the heart of who we are, but today, we’re so much more than a newspaper. As one of the Upper Midwest’s leading media organizations, we’re driving the future across print and digital news, sports streaming, technology, broadcasting, commercial printing, and full-service agency advertising.

Forum Communications Company offers the following to all Full-Time and 32-Hour Benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Paid maternity and parental leave

Company-paid short-term disability and life insurance

Additional options for critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage

Retirement benefits with company match

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.