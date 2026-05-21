Digital Editor

Are you ready to bring your unique vision to a team that’s actively shaping culture? Do you want to work for a legacy organization that informs, inspires, and impacts the Black community? If you are eager to use your creativity to help tell meaningful stories, build deep community roots, and make long-lasting connections, this is the place for you.

Join us to contribute to a 92-year-old institution, and turn your passion into fuel that helps keep our legacy burning bright for generations to come.

If you are a culturally aware storyteller, a natural collaborator, and a digital thinker eager to elevate an organization’s voice, this is the perfect place to grow your career and shape community-driven journalism.

In this role, available in both full-time and part-time capacities, you will oversee the day-to-day digital output, from assigning impactful stories based on current events and monthly editorial focus to managing the publication pipeline and uploading polished content to our website. You will have the unique opportunity to mentor writers, and cultivate deep community relationships, all while ensuring our digital presence remains sharp, accurate, and deeply engaging.

$40,000+ salary based upon experience.

Highlights & Benefits

Full-Time & Part-Time Options

Drive the digital growth and editorial direction of a major community voice

Position Requirements

Knowledge of the African American community in the Twin Cities.

Editorial experience with a documented track record in digital journalism, publishing, or content creation.

Proven copyediting and proofreading skills with a sharp eye for grammar, style, tone, and accuracy.

Demonstrated ability to manage an editorial calendar, assigning stories based on breaking news, current events, and monthly themes.

Strong leadership and communication skills to regularly collaborate with, guide, and pitch ideas to staff writers and freelancers.

Proficiency with Content Management Systems (CMS) like WordPress for uploading, formatting, and scheduling web articles.

Relationship-Oriented Approach: Ability to build and maintain trust with local organizations, community leaders, and reliable news sources.

Basic SEO Knowledge: Familiarity with optimizing headlines, metadata, and copy for digital search and engagement.

Must have the ability to travel to meet with clients and attend off-site community events.

What Will Help You Stand Out

Prior experience working within community-focused media or multicultural publications.

Multimedia skills, such as basic photo editing, digital newsletter curation, or managing social media channels.

A strong established network of local freelance writers and community contacts.

Contact Information: Bridget Moore, Administrative Assistant. Email: admin@spokesman-recorder.com. Phone: 612-827-4021, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder Multimedia Group