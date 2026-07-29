Are you an experienced journalist ready to lead an award-winning local newsroom? The Winona Post is seeking an editor to guide our independent, locally owned newspaper that provides trusted journalism in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant college towns.

The Winona Post reaches more than 19,000 print readers and 10,000 unique website users each week. Located in the scenic Driftless Region along the Mississippi River, Winona is home to three colleges, a thriving arts and music scene, abundant outdoor recreation, and a welcoming community that values local news.

This is a hands-on leadership position for someone who enjoys mentoring reporters, producing high-quality local journalism, and building strong community relationships. The editor plays a central role in shaping our news coverage while collaborating with staff across the organization.

Responsibilities:

• Lead and mentor a newsroom that includes two reporters, part-time copy editors, and other contributors.

• Plan, assign, edit, and oversee editorial content for the newspaper, website, and social media.

• Coordinate weekly newspaper production and special publications with the advertising, design, and production teams.

• Represent the newspaper in the community by building relationships with local officials, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and readers.

• Report and write news stories, editorials, and columns as needed.

• Manage a grant-funded civic engagement event series in partnership with a local organization.

Minimum qualifications:

• At least three years of reporting and/or editing experience.

• Strong news judgment and commitment to accuracy, fairness, and journalistic ethics.

• Excellent editing, writing, and organizational skills.

• Ability to lead collaboratively and mentor emerging journalists.

• Strong interpersonal skills and an interest in becoming an active member of the Winona community.

Preferred qualifications:

• Five or more years of journalism experience.

• Previous newsroom management or supervisory experience.

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, English, political science, history or a related field.

• Experience with investigative and enterprise reporting.

• Photography skills.

• Familiarity with Adobe InDesign.

Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include paid time off and health insurance.

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, three professional references, and three to five writing samples (or a link to your portfolio) to patrick@winonapost.com.

The Winona Post is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.