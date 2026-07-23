Agricultural Reporter

We’re looking for a motivated and curious entry-level or experienced writer to join our commercial agriculture news team. This role is ideal for someone eager to tell the stories that shape modern agriculture—from the people working the land to the businesses driving the industry forward. You’ll gain hands-on newsroom experience covering the production, policy, and progress that keep America’s farms and agribusinesses running strong.

Key Responsibilities:

• Research, write, and edit short news stories, features, and market updates for print and online publication.

• Coordinate, gather, and edit submissions for The Land Magazine.

• Conduct interviews with farmers, agribusiness professionals, and industry experts.

• Cover topics such as crops, livestock, technology, equipment, markets, and rural community development.

• Assist with fact-checking, headline writing, and photo selection.

• Attend ag events, trade shows, or press briefings to gather stories and photos.

• Collaborate with the editorial team to develop new story ideas and recurring content themes

• Support social media and digital content efforts by writing posts, uploading articles, and tracking engagement.

Qualifications:

• Strong writing and grammar skills with attention to detail.

• Interest in agriculture, rural life, and agribusiness trends.

• Comfortable interviewing sources and meeting deadlines.

• Basic understanding of AP Style and digital publishing tools (training provided).

• Willingness to learn, take feedback, and grow as a professional storyteller.

• Familiarity with the agriculture industry or rural communities.

What We Offer:

• Mentorship and on-the-job training.

• Opportunities to develop a professional writing portfolio with published bylines.

• Career growth potential in agricultural journalism and communications.

• A collaborative newsroom environment passionate about telling the real stories of America’s producers and rural businesses.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $35,000- $40,000 per year

Benefits:

• 401(k)

• Dental insurance

• Flexible schedule

• Health insurance

• Health savings account

• Life insurance

• Paid time off

• Vision insurance

Work Location: In person, Mankato, MN

To apply please send resume to: Todd Benz, Publisher, Mankato Free Press, 418 S. 2nd St. Mankato, MN 56002 or email Tbenz@Mankatofreepress.com.