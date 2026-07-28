The Minnesota Newspaper Association Board of Directors is seeking an executive director to lead the trade association, its advertising service, and its affiliated 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Minnesota News Media Institute.

The fulltime leadership position is Minneapolis-based. Primary responsibilities include advocating for the Minnesota news industry and MNA members’ legislative priorities, leading staff, overseeing finances, and directing daily operations of the association and institute.

The executive director will partner with the board of directors to achieve long-term goals statewide.

Qualifications/Skills:

The perfect candidate will be driven, results oriented, positive, energetic, passionate, detailed, a big thinker and capable of inspiring others to follow his or her lead. The right person is more inclined to say “yes,” and then figure out how to do it than to say “no.” The candidate who fits best will be capable of collaborating and reaching consensus among a diverse audience and will quickly develop trust and credibility in the industry. Strong communication skills across all platforms and any medium are critically important to success.

Four-year college degree or equivalent required

Previous newspaper association/management experience preferred

Must take initiative and have problem-solving skills

Must have good management and consensus-building skills

Must have good written and oral communication skills

Must have good organizational and time management skills with the ability to work under deadlines

Must be flexible and able to deal with many tasks at one time

Must have ability to evaluate budgets and financial reports

Must be able to lead and work well in a team-based environment

Must have a formal education in or a deep understanding of First Amendment issues, as well as a true passion for the First Amendment and the protection of newspapers

Must have education in or the willingness to learn and understand Minnesota open records/open meetings law, data practices law and public policy

Click here to access the full job description.

Please submit resume and salary requirements to: MNA President Tara Brandl at tara@headlightherald.com.